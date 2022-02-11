Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $242.12 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.24. The company has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

