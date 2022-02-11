Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 238,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $205.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

