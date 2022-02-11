Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 949 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $104.88 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

