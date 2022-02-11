ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

ITT traded down $3.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.22. 907,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,049. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $76.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

