Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. 2,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

