Islet Management LP Sells 129,400 Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Islet Management LP decreased its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,400 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITTU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units alerts:

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.