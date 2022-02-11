Islet Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Islet Management LP decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 660,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after buying an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after buying an additional 607,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

CCEP opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

