Islet Management LP Has $26.08 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

DISH stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

