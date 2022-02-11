Islet Management LP Buys New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

SIVB opened at $633.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $661.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.80. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

