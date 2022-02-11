Islet Management LP Acquires New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $12,188,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,585,890 shares of company stock valued at $279,393,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

