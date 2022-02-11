iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,163.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $117.41 and a one year high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

