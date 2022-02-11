iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.