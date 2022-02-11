iShares Russell 3000 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,452 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,603% compared to the typical volume of 144 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV opened at $261.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.18 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.