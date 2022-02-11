iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,783 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $393.25 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $338.18 and a 12 month high of $453.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.42.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

