iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 943,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

