iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 801.1% in January

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a growth of 801.1% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.67. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,850. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

