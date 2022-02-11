iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) by 40.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter.

DMXF stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

