IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Stock Price Up 53.2%

Shares of IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR) rose 53.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.49). Approximately 8,994,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.32).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.43) price target on shares of IronRidge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of £134.83 million and a PE ratio of -39.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.89.

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

