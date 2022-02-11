iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $58.44 and last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 11953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.

The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

