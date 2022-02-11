Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.78 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after acquiring an additional 503,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,328,000 after acquiring an additional 107,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after acquiring an additional 110,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

