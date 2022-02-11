Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.33% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.78 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
