IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.44

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.91 million, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,504 shares of company stock worth $8,147,293. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

