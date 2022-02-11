IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 million-$12.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.07 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of IRMD traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $50.39. 113,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.91 million, a P/E ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $154,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $474,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

