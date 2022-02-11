Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 22,100.0% in January

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 22,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IONKF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,405. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Ionic Brands Company Profile
