Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 22,100.0% in January

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 22,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IONKF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,405. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

