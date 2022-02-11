Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

