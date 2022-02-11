Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) CFO Sells $1,724,000.00 in Stock

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

P. Sean Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66.

ISBC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

