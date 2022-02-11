Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 239,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 224,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.