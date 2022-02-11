Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 255,457 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

