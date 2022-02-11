Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $45.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

