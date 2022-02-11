Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.95

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 1704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

