Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,458,567 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $381,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,122.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.93 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $957.60 and a twelve month high of $2,006.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,475.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.