Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,035,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $318,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Bank of America raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

TSN opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

