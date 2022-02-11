Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $351,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

