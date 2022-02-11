Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,925,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $301,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,433 shares of company stock valued at $25,007,318. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $189.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.06. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.29 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

