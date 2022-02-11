Invesco Ltd. Buys 96,429 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $364,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

NYSE IEX opened at $194.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $190.95 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.