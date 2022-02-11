Invesco Ltd. Acquires 94,710 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $311,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ossiam bought a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB opened at $263.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.95 and a 200 day moving average of $285.61. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $191.92 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.