Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32. 223 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.