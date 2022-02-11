Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32. 223 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

