Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $557.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.79. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

