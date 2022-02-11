Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells $464,600.00 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:IPI opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $52.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

