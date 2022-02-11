Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells $464,600.00 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:IPI opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $52.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.