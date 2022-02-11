Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 89,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,775,169 shares.The stock last traded at $36.04 and had previously closed at $39.44.

The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

