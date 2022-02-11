Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of NTLA opened at $94.78 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average of $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

