Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.88.
Shares of NTLA opened at $94.78 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average of $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 2.04.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
