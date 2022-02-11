Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $19.10 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

