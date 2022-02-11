Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.95.

ITRG stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

