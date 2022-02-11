Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.95.
ITRG stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.