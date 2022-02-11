Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$217.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$208.54.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$184.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$165.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$168.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$140.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.92.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 11.0568592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

