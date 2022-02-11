Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

NSP traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.40. 199,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

