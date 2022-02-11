Insider Selling: Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Sells 21,735 Shares of Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Isaac Ro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of Sema4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45.

Shares of SMFR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 1,517,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SMFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

