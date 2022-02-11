Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $12,567.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

Reading International stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

