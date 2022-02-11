Insider Selling: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Sells 18,320 Shares of Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,674. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,722,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

