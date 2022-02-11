Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Insider Sells 27,860 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $302.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.