Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 7,363 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $165,004.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,629 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,821.54.

On Monday, February 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $171,333.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,665.72.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $171,504.56.

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $112,054.15.

Civeo stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,224. The company has a market cap of $320.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

