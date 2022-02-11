Insider Buying: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) CEO Purchases $381,480.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.32 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 57,676 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 388.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

